3-Day State Mourning Declared To Honour Bhumidhar Barman

The Assam government has declared a three-day state mourning as a mark of respect to former chief minister and veteran Congress leader Dr. Bhumdhar Barman.

The national flag will be flown half mast in all offices during this period. No official entertainment programmes will be held during this period as well.

Barman passed away following prolonged illness at around 6.20 pm today (Sunday). He was 89.

He was admitted to the ICU unit of Guwahati’s Dispur hospital on April 14 (Wednesday). He was under ventilation.

Barman held the Chief Minister’s chair for a brief period between April 1996 and May 1996 after the death of CM Hiteshwar Saikia. He reprised his post again in 2010 when CM Tarun Gogoi was on leave on medical grounds.

He was also an MLA for seven terms – twice from Nalbari West, once from Dharmapur and four terms from Barkhetry.

His son, Diganta Barman, is currently the Congress candidate from Barkhetry constituency.

