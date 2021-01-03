3-Day Tribal Festival Kicks Off In Dhemaji

The Dhemaji district administration along with the Jonai Royal Riders Club jointly organized the ‘Jonai Tribal Festival’ which will showcase rich cultural traditions of indigenous tribes inhabiting the plains of Assam through the display of their music, attires, cultural artifacts, and dance forms. The three-day event, which is sponsored by the ministry of tribal affairs, began at Jonai in Dhemaji district on Sunday.

In the festival, different cultural elements including the traditional attires, musical instruments and way of living of Mising, Bodo, Deori, Sonowal, Hazong, and Garo have been displayed. Cultural troupes comprising of different ethnic tribes will also participate in the event.

In a bid to promote and preserve the traditions and cultural practices of the indigenous tribes, the Assam government through the state department of welfare of plain tribes and backward classes is implementing several schemes, said Jadav Pegu, festival managing director of the Assam Plain Tribes Development Corporation.

Later this month, a similar festival will also be organized by the Assam Plain Tribes Development Corporation at Haflong.