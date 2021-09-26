3 Dead Bodies Among 4 Missing Children Recovered In Pandu Ghat

AssamGuwahati NewsTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
3 Dead Bodies Recovered

Three dead-bodies among four missing school students at Pandu ghat has been recovered on Sunday evening.

Among the three recovered dead bodies from Brahmaputra, one has been identified as body of Jeet Das.

One more missing children are yet to be recovered now.

Related News

Afghanistan ‘More Stable’ After Taliban…

Punjab New CM Carries Out His First Cabinet Expansion

J&K: Terrorist Involved In Murder Of BJP Leader Killed…

CBSE Introduces ‘Blockchain’ Technology To Go…

Earlier on Sunday, four high school students went missing near the Pandu ghat after the four students went to the Brahmaputra river to swim and take a bath after their tuition classes got over.

The incident took place on Sunday near the SRP office at Pandu in Guwahati.

School bags and pairs of shoe was recovered that belong to the missing children from the Pandu ghat of the river Brahmaputra.

The belongings of the students are identified by their family members today.

Meanwhile, further investigation is ahead and search operation is carried out for the one missing child.

Also Read: Jailed Gangster Jitendra Gogi Shot Dead In Delhi Including 2 Others

You might also like
Assam

Ranganadi water level increases, Lakhimpur alarmed

Assam

Mizoram: Active cases spike to 318

Environment

Mob violence in Itanagar, Internet cut

Entertainment

Dilip Kumar is Stable: Health Update

Assam

Public Hearing To be Held On AA Clause 6

National

Arunachal Pradesh: Sisiri Bridge Nears Completion After a Decade