3 Dead Bodies Among 4 Missing Children Recovered In Pandu Ghat

Three dead-bodies among four missing school students at Pandu ghat has been recovered on Sunday evening.

Among the three recovered dead bodies from Brahmaputra, one has been identified as body of Jeet Das.

One more missing children are yet to be recovered now.

Earlier on Sunday, four high school students went missing near the Pandu ghat after the four students went to the Brahmaputra river to swim and take a bath after their tuition classes got over.

The incident took place on Sunday near the SRP office at Pandu in Guwahati.

School bags and pairs of shoe was recovered that belong to the missing children from the Pandu ghat of the river Brahmaputra.

The belongings of the students are identified by their family members today.

Meanwhile, further investigation is ahead and search operation is carried out for the one missing child.