3 Detained In Nagaland By Assam Rifles, Were About To Join ULFA

In an operation by the 27 Assam Rifles, the three youths were reportedly detained from Nagaland’s Mon district, along the Indo-Myanmar border.

Three youths were detained by the Assam Rifles while on their way to join the United Liberations Front of Asom – Independent (ULFA – I).

The three detained youths have been identified as Bikash Deka, Arindam Bora, and Himanta Neog.

They are being kept at the Assam Rifles Camp and are under interrogation. They will be handed over to the Assam Police today.

