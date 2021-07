Three drug traffickers were arrested by Assam police on Monday and seized brown sugar weighing 690gm from their possession.

The three arrestees were identified as Amod Shah, Munna Sahani and Sunil Das. They were nabbed from Tinsukia’s Doomdooma town based on specific inputs.

According to the police, Amod Shah is the kingpin of the entire drugs racket in Doomdooma town.

The trio has been booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.