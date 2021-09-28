3 Frauds Arrested In Pathsala, ATM Cards, Jewelry Recovered

By Pratidin Bureau
frauds
Representative Image

Assam police have arrested 3 alleged frauds in Bajali district who were involved in multiple crimes including theft.

Police seized several ATM cards, gold jewelry from the possession of the three accused. A stolen four-wheeler vehicle was also recovered near HDFC and AXIS banks at Pathsala.

The three accused were identified as Sirajul Haque, Rafikul Islam, and Ramesh Ali.

As per reports, the trio used to replace ATM cards of people with similar ones that they possess. They often targeted people who seek help from other people in ATMs.

Recently, the frauds replaced the ATM card of an old man and later withdrew an amount of Rs. 1 lakh from his bank account, after which the old man lodged a complaint.

Upon interrogation, they admitted to their crimes and said that they have been active in Pathsala and other neighbouring states.

