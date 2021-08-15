3 GMCH Nurses Receive Special Felicitation From CM Sarma

Three working nurses of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) received special felicitation from Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.

CM Sarma along with other officials from GMCH visited the residence of Daisy Das at 9 mile, who is a nurse working at GMCH and felicitated her.

According to sources, Daisy Das has made a record by giving highest vaccine jabs during the covid-19 period.

Daisy has given 17,000 vaccine jabs alone from January 16 to present.

The Chief Minster has also felicitated other two nurses from GMCH for their excellence in duty amid Covid period.

They are, Jonaki Daimary and Garima Das.

On the occasion of Independence Day, The Assam Government conferred the Chief Minster’s Police Medal to the 6 martyred police personnel in the Assam Mizoram Border clash and the Chief Minster’s Outstanding Service Medal to 5 other police personnel on the occasion of Independence Day on Sunday, August 15.