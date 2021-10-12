3 High Courts Get 17 New Judges, Five Appointed To Gauhati HC

In a record of sorts, 17 new judges were on Tuesday appointed to three high courts. Those appointed as judges to the Allahabad, Madras and Gauhati high courts include 15 advocates and two judicial officers.

While eight judges were appointed to the Allahabad High Court, five were appointed to the Gauhati High Court. Four judges were appointed to the Madras High Court. Separately, three additional judges of the Gauhati High Court were elevated as permanent judges.

This is the third set of appointments after the Supreme Court collegium recommended various names last month to the government.

The Department of Justice in the Law Ministry issued separate lists of the new appointments as well as the elevations.