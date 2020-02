In a sensational incident, cattle smugglers opened fire at Upar Toradubi area in West Karbi Anglong. Two people sustained injuries during the incident.

The injured were identified as Bipin Bora and Rashmirekha Bora. They were immediately admitted to the Hamm Hospital in Hojai.

Meanwhile, the police have detained three people in connection with the incident. The detainees were identified as Jimbu Dekaraja, Bhupen Bora and Rambabu Bora.