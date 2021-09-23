3 Killed, 4 Injured In Bengaluru Explosion, Tremors Felt

At least three people were killed and four others were injured on Thursday afternoon when a blast took place at a firecracker storage facility in the New Tharagupet area of Bengaluru.

The explosion took place in a transport godown next to a puncture shop.

As per reports, DCP (South), Bengaluru, Harish Pandey the victims have been identified and said it is suspected that an ‘unstable chemical’ caused the blast. The ‘unstable chemical’ is believed to be part of an industrial consignment. It was neither a cylinder blast nor a cracker blast or a blast caused by a short circuit. There were no pieces of compressors also.

The DCP said forensic experts are examining the site. 60 more boxes of the ‘unstable chemical’ are still inside the godown. An investigation is underway to track down the source and owner of the consignment. The sound was heard up to 2 km away. Locals were reported as saying that they felt the city was rocked by an earthquake.