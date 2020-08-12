3 Killed in Bengaluru Violence over Facebook Post

Three people were killed in police firing while 60 police personnel injured in Bengaluru after violence broke out in the eastern part of the city on Tuesday night over a Facebook post allegedly posted by a relative of a Congress MLA.

However, the person along with 110 others has been arrested for the violence, stone-pelting and for assaulting police personnel.

Protestors set vehicles on fire and surrounded MLA Srinivas Murthy’s house in the city. Police used lathi-charge, tear gas and firing to disperse the violent crowd.

The Bengaluru Police took to twitter to describe the incident saying, “DG Halli and KG Halli saw violent incidents. To bring this under control, police used lathi charge, tear gas and firing. Police Commissioner went to the spot. Police bandobast is in place. Strict action will be taken against those offenders.”

At least one reporter was injured after being hit by the police while covering the situation.

The MLA released a video appealing to people to maintain peace.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai also released a video message, saying people should not take law into their own hands.

He condemned the incidents of arson and looting and said that additional police forces had been sent to the area.

He said that the police have been given a free hand to bring down the situation under control.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao also appealed people not to take the law into their hands.