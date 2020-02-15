3 killed in North Guwahati accident

In a tragic accident, three people including a girl died on the spot after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a ditch. The incident took place at Jaiguru area in North Guwahati on Saturday morning.

According to reports, the driver lost control over the vehicle (AS-01-BN-1574) and it fell into a roadside ditch. The locals immediately rushed to the spot and found the passengers dead inside the vehicle.

The owner of the vehicle has been identified as Gobinda Baishya of Dispur area in the city. One of the deceased was a resident of Nalbari town, while the girl was a resident of Kahilipara.