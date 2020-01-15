3 killed in two separate accidents

Amid the celebration of Bhogali Bihu in the State, three people were killed in two separate accidents that took place in Bokakhat and Dipila on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, two people died on the spot at the Sapjuri area in Bokakhat in the wee hours of Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Rohit Goswami and Bhaiti Garh. The motorcycle they were riding, skidded off the road, eyewitnesses said.

On the other hand, another person died on the spot on Wednesday morning at the Andherighat area under the Darrang district. The deceased has been identified as Madhab Saikia (35). Locals said that the motorcycle he was riding hit an electric pole. They suspected that heavy fog might be the reason behind the accident.

