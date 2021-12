In a case of dacoity in broad daylight on Friday in Jorabat’s 11 Mile area, two men looted a woman off ₹3 lakh.

The incident happened in the 11 Mile area in Jorabat in Assam in broad daylight. Two miscreants, who rode on a bike, reportedly looted the cash from her.

The woman had prior to that withdrawn the cash from an SBI bank. The two bike-borne miscreants reportedly looted the ₹3 lakh in cash from her near the highway.

