3-Lane ROB Project at Jorhat to Complete by 2021: Himanta

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inspected the construction site of the 3-lane ROB project at Jorhat on Monday. The project worth Rs. 67 crore will be constructed at Jorhat-Titabar Road (Na-Ali).

Visiting the site, the minister said that the work of the flyover will be completed by the first of 2021.

The minister took to Twitter to announce the project. He said, “The very ambitious 3-Lane ROB project worth Rs 67 cr on Jorhat-Titabar Road (Na-Ali) is another step towards strengthening infrastructure in Jorhat & adjoining dist. Visited the site & inspected the ongoing work. Advised PWD officials to ensure its timely completion.”