3 Militants Killed in J&K’s Kulgam
Three militants have been killed in an ongoing encounter in the Lower Munda area of Qazigund, Kulgam on Monday.
The militants fired on a patrol party at Lower Munda in the Qazigund area of the south Kashmir district, a police official said.
However, a search operation is going on.
The police official said security forces retaliated and the gunfight is going on.
Security forces have launched a search operation in Hiranagar, Kathua district along the Jammu-Pathankot highway after some suspicious movement is noticed.