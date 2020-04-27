3 Militants Killed in J&K’s Kulgam

Three militants have been killed in an ongoing encounter in the Lower Munda area of Qazigund, Kulgam on Monday.

The militants fired on a patrol party at Lower Munda in the Qazigund area of the south Kashmir district, a police official said.

However, a search operation is going on.

The police official said security forces retaliated and the gunfight is going on.

Security forces have launched a search operation in Hiranagar, Kathua district along the Jammu-Pathankot highway after some suspicious movement is noticed.