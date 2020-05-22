3 More Test COVID-19+ | One each from Nagaon, Sivasagar & Tinsukia

Assam registered three more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday evening, taking the state’s tally to 259. One each from Nagaon, Sivasagar, and Tinsukia.

📌Alert ~ Three more #COVID19 + cases detected, one each from Nagaon, Sivasagar and Tinsukia.



↗️Total cases 259

↗️Recovered 54

↗️Active cases 198

↗️Deaths 04

↗️Migrated 03



Update 9.15 pm / May 22#AssamCovidCount pic.twitter.com/jBScpmgClH — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 22, 2020

With the new cases, the active cases in the state now stand at 198.

It may be mentioned that the health minister asked the people to stay at home and take all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease. He said that people need not panic but should stay safe and follow government norms.