Assam: 3 Most Wanted Hackers Apprehended In Golaghat

Golaghat police on Saturday apprehended three most wanted hackers who were involved in siphoning lakhs of rupees from a number of people in the state.

The accused hackers were identified as Shahid Ahmed Laskar, Nurul Ahmed Barbhuiya, and Motibul Rahman.

Earlier in May, the three hackers had fraudulently withdrawn an amount of Rs 13 lakh from the bank account of the principal of Khumtai college.

Later, a complaint was filed by the principal, after which an operation was launched to nab the culprits. They had been on the run for a long time and finally got arrested on Saturday.

One luxurious car, seven mobile phones, 52 bank passbooks, 57 debit cards, five fake sim cards, one laptop and several objectionable documents were recovered from their possession.

Police suspect that more people could be involved in the racket supported by money launders outside the state.

Further investigation is on.