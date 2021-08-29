3 Nagaland MMA Fighters Win Medals At GAMMA Asian Championship

Three Nagaland MMA fighters have won medals at the Global Martial Arts Association (GAMMA) Asian MMA Championship 2021 on Saturday.

While Kekhrieneitso Angami (70.3 kg) and Longtsukumba Ao (771 kg) won silver medals in the lightweight and welterweight divisions respectively, Arsenba Ozukum (56.7 kg) won bronze in the flyweight category.

Angami faced a defeat to Nurtaza lumakhanova of Kazhalchstan in the final match, while Ao lost to Yazan Jaber of Palestine in a close match.

On the other hand, Ozukum was defeated in his semi-final match to Dinesh Naorem, also from India.

India stood in the third position of the medal tally at the GAMMA Asian MMA Championship with 22 medals – four gold, seven silver, and 11 bronze.

Kazakhstan topped the chart with 36 medals, followed by Kyrgyzstan with 22 medals, Palestine with three medals, and Pakistan – three medals.