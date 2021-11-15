3 NSCN (K) Militants Shot Dead By Assam Rifles in Arunachal

The militants of NSCN (K) had come with the objective of abducting.

Three cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland – Khaplang (NSCN – K) were killed in an encounter with the Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding area on Monday.

The militants had come with the objective of abducting. Massive gunfire followed and three cadres of the militant outfit were killed in Khokola forest in Waka circle area in South Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding.

The Assam Rifles had acted on information received and camped to catch the militants. The operation is on to flush out the remaining terrorists.

