3 NSCN (K) Ultras Held In Kohima

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: Twitter/AssamRifles
29

In a joint operation carried out with Nagaland police, the Assam Rifles nabbed three cadres of Nikki Sumi-led NSCN(K) at Jail Colony in Kohima on Thursday, an Assam Rifles release stated on Saturday.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the troops launched an operation. Besides the arrest of the cadres, three live rounds of 5.56 mm pistol, three live rounds of 7.62 mm pistol, three grams of a contraband item and 15 extrortion slips mentioning a total of Rs 2.59 lakh and Rs 10,190 in cash were recovered.

The cadres, along with the recovered items, were handed over to South Police Station in Kohima.

