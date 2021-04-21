Top StoriesRegional

3 ONGC Employees Allegedly Abducted By ULFA-I

By Pratidin Bureau
408

Three employees of ONGC were allegedly abducted by the United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) early Tuesday from an ONGC rig site at Lakwa field in Sivasagar district.

As per sources, an ONGC ambulance vehicle was used to abduct the employees, the driver of which was released later. The vehicle was found abandoned near Nimonagarh jungle close to Assam-Nagaland border.

The abductees were identified as Mohini Mohan Gogoi hailing from Sivasagar, Ratul Saikia from Sivasagar as well and Alakesh Saikia from Jorhat.

Related News

Ex-Nepal King & Queen Test COVID +ve After returning…

George Floyd Case: Former Cop Found Guilty Of Murder

One-Horned Rhino Killed By Poachers In Kaziranga

COVID Assam: New Cases At 1651, 3 Deaths

Sivasagar police arrived at the scene soon after and investigation is currently underway.

ULFA-I has not given any official statement yet. More details awaited.

You might also like
World

Nobel Prize for Economics awarded to 3 for “fighting poverty”

Regional

MHA denies any probe against 4 Assam journalists

Regional

Assam Assembly set to go paperless

Regional

Basistha Police Arrested Two Foreign Citizens

National

Centre to Resolve Assam-Mizoram Border Dispute by 2021

Regional

No CAB, will destroy it: Zubeen Garg

Comments
Loading...