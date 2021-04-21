3 ONGC Employees Allegedly Abducted By ULFA-I

Three employees of ONGC were allegedly abducted by the United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) early Tuesday from an ONGC rig site at Lakwa field in Sivasagar district.

As per sources, an ONGC ambulance vehicle was used to abduct the employees, the driver of which was released later. The vehicle was found abandoned near Nimonagarh jungle close to Assam-Nagaland border.

The abductees were identified as Mohini Mohan Gogoi hailing from Sivasagar, Ratul Saikia from Sivasagar as well and Alakesh Saikia from Jorhat.

Sivasagar police arrived at the scene soon after and investigation is currently underway.

ULFA-I has not given any official statement yet. More details awaited.