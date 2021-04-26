3 Oxygen Generation Plants To Be Installed In Meghalaya

In a bid to boost oxygen availability, three oxygen generation plants will be in installed in Meghalaya one each in East Khasi Hills district, West Garo Hills district and West Jaintia Hills district.

Moreover, the PM CARES FUND has given approval for allocation of funds for installation of 551 dedicated Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Medical Oxygen Generation Plants inside public health facilities in the country.

According to an official statement issued by the PMO, these plants will be installed in identified Government hospitals in the districts.

“These dedicated plants will be established in identified Government hospitals in district headquarters in various States/UTs. The procurement will be done through Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In Meghalaya, three Oxygen Generation Plants to be set up, one each in East Khasi Hills District, West Garo Hills District and West Jaintia Hills District,” it said.

Earlier this year, the PM CARES Fund allocated Rs 201.58 crores for installation of additional 162 PSA Medical Oxygen Generation Plants.

“The basic aim behind establishing PSA Oxygen Generation Plants at Government hospitals in the district headquarters is to further strengthen the public health system and ensure that each of these hospitals has a captive oxygen generation facility. Such an in-house captive oxygen generation facility would address the day to day medical oxygen needs of these hospitals and the district,” it added.

The statement further said that the liquid medical oxygen (LMO) can assure uninterrupted oxygen supply for COVID-19 patients.

“Such a system will go a long way in ensuring that Government hospitals in the districts do not face sudden disruption of oxygen supplies and have access to adequate uninterrupted oxygen supply to manage the COVID-19 patients and other patients needing such support,” the statement read.