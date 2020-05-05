3 Photojournalists From J&K Win Pulitzer Prize

Three Jammu and Kashmir-based photojournalists, working with news agency Associated Press won prestigious Pulitzer Prize for their coverage of Kashmir’s lockdown after the abrogation of Article 370 last year.

Dar Yasin and Mukhtar Khan are based in Srinagar while Channi Anand is based in Jammu.

Journalism

Public Service: The Anchorage Daily News, in collaboration with ProPublica

The Anchorage Daily News, in collaboration with ProPublica Breaking News Reporting: The staff of the Louisville Courrier-Journal

The staff of the Louisville Courrier-Journal Investigative Reporting: Brian M. Rosenthal, The New York Times

Brian M. Rosenthal, The New York Times Explanatory Reporting: The staff of The Washington Post

The staff of The Washington Post Local Reporting: Staff of The Baltimore Sun

Staff of The Baltimore Sun National Reporting: T. Christian Miller, Megan Rose and Robert Faturechi, ProPublica and Dominic Gates, Steve Miletich, Mike Baker and Lewis Kamb, The Seattle Times

T. Christian Miller, Megan Rose and Robert Faturechi, ProPublica and Dominic Gates, Steve Miletich, Mike Baker and Lewis Kamb, The Seattle Times International Reporting: The staff of the New York Times

The staff of the New York Times Feature Writing: Ben Taub, The New Yorker

Ben Taub, The New Yorker Commentary: Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times

Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Criticism: Christopher Knight, Los Angeles Times

Christopher Knight, Los Angeles Times Editorial Writing: Jeffery Gerritt, Palestine Herald-Press

Jeffery Gerritt, Palestine Herald-Press Editorial Cartooning: Bary Blitt, The New Yorker

Bary Blitt, The New Yorker Breaking News Photography: The photography staff of Reuters

The photography staff of Reuters Feature Photography: Channi Anand, Mukhtar Khan and Dar Yasin, The Associated Press

Channi Anand, Mukhtar Khan and Dar Yasin, The Associated Press Audio Reporting: This American Life

Letters, Drama and Music

Drama: A Strange Loop, by Michael R. Jackson

A Strange Loop, by Michael R. Jackson History: Sweet Taste of Liberty: A True Story of Slavery and Restitution in America, by W. Caleb McDaniel

Sweet Taste of Liberty: A True Story of Slavery and Restitution in America, by W. Caleb McDaniel Biography: Sontag: Her Life and Work, by Benjamin Moser

Sontag: Her Life and Work, by Benjamin Moser Poetry: The Tradition, by Jericho Brown

The Tradition, by Jericho Brown General Nonfiction: The Undying: Pain, Vulnerability, Mortality, Medicine, Art, Time, Dreams, Data, Exhaustion, Cancer, and Care, by Anne Boyer and The End of the Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America, by Greg Grandin

The Undying: Pain, Vulnerability, Mortality, Medicine, Art, Time, Dreams, Data, Exhaustion, Cancer, and Care, by Anne Boyer and The End of the Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America, by Greg Grandin Music: The Central Park Five, by Anthony Davis

The Central Park Five, by Anthony Davis Fiction: The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead

Special Citation