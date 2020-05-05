3 Photojournalists From J&K Win Pulitzer Prize

Three Jammu and Kashmir-based photojournalists, working with news agency Associated Press won prestigious Pulitzer Prize for their coverage of Kashmir’s lockdown after the abrogation of Article 370 last year.
Dar Yasin and Mukhtar Khan are based in Srinagar while Channi Anand is based in Jammu.
Journalism
- Public Service: The Anchorage Daily News, in collaboration with ProPublica
- Breaking News Reporting: The staff of the Louisville Courrier-Journal
- Investigative Reporting: Brian M. Rosenthal, The New York Times
- Explanatory Reporting: The staff of The Washington Post
- Local Reporting: Staff of The Baltimore Sun
- National Reporting: T. Christian Miller, Megan Rose and Robert Faturechi, ProPublica and Dominic Gates, Steve Miletich, Mike Baker and Lewis Kamb, The Seattle Times
- International Reporting: The staff of the New York Times
- Feature Writing: Ben Taub, The New Yorker
- Commentary: Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times
- Criticism: Christopher Knight, Los Angeles Times
- Editorial Writing: Jeffery Gerritt, Palestine Herald-Press
- Editorial Cartooning: Bary Blitt, The New Yorker
- Breaking News Photography: The photography staff of Reuters
- Feature Photography: Channi Anand, Mukhtar Khan and Dar Yasin, The Associated Press
- Audio Reporting: This American Life
Letters, Drama and Music
- Drama: A Strange Loop, by Michael R. Jackson
- History: Sweet Taste of Liberty: A True Story of Slavery and Restitution in America, by W. Caleb McDaniel
- Biography: Sontag: Her Life and Work, by Benjamin Moser
- Poetry: The Tradition, by Jericho Brown
- General Nonfiction: The Undying: Pain, Vulnerability, Mortality, Medicine, Art, Time, Dreams, Data, Exhaustion, Cancer, and Care, by Anne Boyer and The End of the Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America, by Greg Grandin
- Music: The Central Park Five, by Anthony Davis
- Fiction: The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead
Special Citation
- Ida B. Wells