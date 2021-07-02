3 PNRD Officials Including BDO Suspended Over Corruption Allegations

Three officials of Panchayat and Rural Development Department (PNRD) including one Block Development Officer (BDO) were suspended on Friday following allegations of corruption.

Assam government has suspended BDO Saroj Das of Dullavcherra Development Block in Karimganj district with immediate effect for his alleged financial irregularities in the implementation of schemes like the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MG-NREGA) and Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awaas Yojana (PMAY-G).

The other two suspended officials are Khalilur Rahman, village employment assistant of Banamaja Village Council Development Committee (VCDC) and Prahlad Das, Gram Panchayat Coordinator.

The trio were involved in acts of corruption and negligence of duty.

