3 PREPAK Militants Killed In Road Mishap, ULFA-I Condoles

Three militants of a Manipur-based insurgent outfit, People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), were killed in a road accident that took place in Manipur late Sunday.

As per a report, the three deceased were identified as Awangba Meitei (58), the acting chairman of the party; Mayengbam Joychand, organization secretary and RK Ramananda, the GSO.

The United Liberation Front of Assam–Independent (ULFA-I) has condoled the death of the three PREPAK leaders and termed them as “revolutionary sons of the soil”.

“It is not that I have lost my counterpart with his able officers in the freedom struggle for the WESEA region, Manipur has lost three indomitable revolutionary sons of the soil,” ULFA-I said in a statement.

“History will remember them and the future generations should be inspired to fulfill their incomplete task of restoration of the stolen Sovereignty of Manipur,” it added.

The accident took place in an undisclosed location in a forest area and so far police have no reliable information on it, a report said.

PREPAK, in an official release, stated that the outfit had dissolved its central committee following the incident and a new five-member interim council has been formed which look after the outfit’s affairs for the time being.

