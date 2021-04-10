3 Rhino Calves Rescued in Assam Floods Released Into Wild

By Pratidin Bureau
Rhino Calves
Three rhino calves, including two females, which were rescued during the 2019 Assam floods have been released into the wild on Saturday after a grueling all-night drive from Kaziranga National Park.

The rhino calves had undergone health check-ups and marking before they are loaded in individual crates for the translocation by the expert team of IFAW-WTI veterinarians.

At a time when this translocation is very difficult as it might be risky for the forest officials, these rhino calves have been translocated safely into Manas National Park by the forest officials.

It may be mentioned that a forest ranger was killed in a rhino attack inside Manas National Park on Friday.

The ranger, identified as one Animesh Deka, was on duty when the incident took place at the Bhuyapara range of the national park.

Rhino Calves Being Translocated

According to an official of the national park, Deka succumbed to his injuries on the spot. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Director of Kaziranga National Park P Sivakumar said that as this is the right time to release the calves into the wild as they will soon be developing horns, the three sub-adult rhinos have been translocated.

How the Rhino Calves being Released

