3 suspects of coronavirus admitted to Delhi’s hospital

Three suspected coronavirus patients have been admitted to Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. Two out of the three suspected patients are Chinese nationals.

The Chinese nationals, both 39, came to India on January 1 and 29th.

Meanwhile, the third suspected patient, a 34-year-old was in Beijing from November 30 last year and had returned to India on Sunday.

Their samples have been sent and reports are awaited.

As of now, India has reported a total of three novel coronavirus case, all of them being from Kerala.

The Kerala government a few days ago declared the coronavirus epidemic as a “state calamity”.

Meanwhile, the death toll in China due to novel coronavirus epidemic has gone up to 908 and the number of confirmed cases rose over 40,000, Chinese health officials said on Monday.