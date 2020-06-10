National

3 Terrorists Killed in Encounter at Jammu & Kashmir

By Pratidin Bureau
Three terrorists were killed in a gunbattle between the security forces and terrorists at a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday.

The encounter began around 1.30 am when Army Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) began operation on specific input about the presence of militants in the village.

These terrorists were believed to be trapped inside a house in Sugoo village, according to police.

This is the third encounter in the Shopian district since Sunday.

Nine militants have already been killed in the previous two encounters.

