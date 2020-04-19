3 Test Positive for COVID-19 at Mumbai’s Mizoram House

Three more persons from Mizoram tested positive for COVID19 at Mumbai Mizoram House on Saturday.

The new COVID-19 case was detected after a team of officials from the Maharashtra health department collected samples from those who were residing with the COVID19 positive patient as per the instruction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Mizoram health minister Dr. R Lalthangliana said on Saturday that nasopharyngeal swab samples were collected from 20 individuals, and results of three turned positive,”

The three new COVID19 positive cases include two males and one female.

While two of them are cancer patients, one is an attendant of a cancer patient.

The Mizoram health minister, on hearing the news of detection of three more COVID19 positive cases in Mumbai Mizoram House, immediately called his counterpart in Maharashtra, Rajesh Ankushrao Tope to take stock of the situation.

He appealed to Maharashtra health minister Tope to take care of the new COVID19 positive patients and make arrangements for their treatment.

The Maharashtra government immediately swung into action and facilitated the transfer of the new positive cases to Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai.

According to reports, all of the three patients are now stable.