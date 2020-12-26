Top StoriesWorld

3 UN Peacekeepers Killed In Central African Republic

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
69

Three United Nations peacekeepers were killed while two have been severely injured in an attack by unidentified gunmen in the Central African Republic, UN Secretary spokesperson Stephane Dujarric on Friday.

According to a report by Agence France Presse the announcement was made after a “rebel coalition fighting the government called off a ceasefire ahead of a tense general election due to take place Sunday”.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack by unidentified armed combatants. “The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased peacekeepers, as well as to the people and Government of Burundi. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured,” the statement read.

Related News

Amit Shah Thanks Assam For “Warm Welcome”

China To Be World’s Biggest Economy By 2028

Amit Shah Likely To Launch BJP’s Campaign For Assam…

Performers Reach LGBI Airport To Welcome Amit Shah

The Secretary-General also recalled that attacks against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute a war crime, ANI reported. He called on the Central African Republic authorities “to investigate these heinous attacks and swiftly bring perpetrators to justice”.

Central African Republic has been unstable ever since its independence 60 years ago and is the second poorest nation globally.

You might also like
Regional

CM Sonowal lays foundation stone for Rang Homes in Azara, Guwahati

National

BJP won’t get more than 125 seats in LS polls: Mamata

Top Stories

CWC2019: Cricket finally comes ‘home’

Pratidin Exclusive

Names of family members of Declared Foreigners not to be included in NRC

Regional

COVID-19: Mizoram Issues New Guidelines for Unlock 4

Regional

Nat’l Inter-University Youth Fest: Cotton wins 1st prize in Quiz

Comments
Loading...