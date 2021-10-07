3 UNLF Militants Nabbed In Manipur, Grenades Recovered

Three militants of United National Liberation Front (UNLF) have been apprehended in Manipur’s Imphal West district.

The militants were arrested during an operation by commandoes of Imphal West district police late Tuesday.

The arrested militants were identified as Maibam Abung (33), A. Robikumar (41), and Soibam Somen, (30).

Moreover, four China-made hand grenades, one mobile phone and one two-wheeler were seized from their possession.

According to police, the militants had planned to carry out a grenade attack in the Sanakeithel areas.