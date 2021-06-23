3-Year-Old Killed By Speeding Tractor In Barpeta

A three-year-old child tragically died on Wednesday after being by speeding tractor in Barpeta’s Kadamtala village.

The incident happened when the child was playing near his house and a speeding tractor hit him, killing him on the spot.

Locals in the vicinity chased down the driver, identified as one Chand Mahmood, and nabbed him. He was later handed over to the police.

Local police later inspected the accident spot and seized the tractor which had no number plate. They also sent the body for post-mortem.

The deceased child was identified as one Abdur Rahman, son of Rahul Amin.