3-Year Old Tested Positive of Covid-19 in Kerala

A three-year-old girl has been tested positive of Coronavirus in Kochi. With the new case, the number of confirmed cases rose to six on Monday in Kerala. Five people in Pathanamthitta district had tested positive on Sunday.

District Collector of Ernakulam, S Suhas said that there is no need to panic as the child’s condition is stable. The situation is well under control.

According to reports, the baby came from Italy with her parents on March 7 via Dubai. Twelve others, including her parents, have been isolated. The results of their tests will be out in the evening.

The baby’s samples were taken on arrival at the airport itself two days ago. The family had taken an Emirates flight. However, the passengers who had travelled on that flight have been asked to report to the nearest health centers by the authorities. The Kochi airport has handed over the passengers list to health officials.

The government has also set up a round-the-clock control room in Kochi. District collector Suhas has asked passengers who travelled in the same flight to report immediately to the control room.

Kerala had reported India’s first three cases of coronavirus cases in January. All three later recovered.

Moreover, a man from Jammu and Kashmir who travelled to Iran recently has tested positive for coronavirus.

In India, 41 people so far have been affected by coronavirus.