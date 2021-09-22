3 Youths Goes Missing In Tinsukia, Suspected Of Joining ULFA (I)

Three youths goes missing at Lalmati gaon in Tinsukia of Assam’s Dibrugarh district since September 19.

The incident has created chaos and fear in the hearts of the people of the village in the recent times.

According to sources, the missing youths have been identified as Kushal Sonowal (25), Dhananjoy Sonowal (18) and Sumon Sonowal (20) of Lalmati Tinsukia Gaon.

The three youths went to attend a marriage ceremony at Ophulia Gaon on September 19 and didn’t return to their respective homes since then, said locals of Lalmati gaon.

All three youths are studying at City College in Dibrugarh, reported a local media on Wednesday.

Earlier, many youths from the village joined the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) and didn’t return home.

The three youths went to attend the marriage ceremony and didn’t return on September 19 around 6 am.

“We don’t know where they have gone. We are tense because three days have passed and they have not returned home. We have appealed to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take urgent steps to bring them back home,” said Dhananjoy’s father.

It has been suspected that the youths might join the ULFA(I).

Dibrugarh superintendent of police Shwetank Mishra confirmed the missing of the three youths from Lalmati Tinsukia Gaon, added the report.

“We cannot rule it out but without any confirmation, we cannot go into any conclusion. Our investigation is going on,” said Swetank Mishra.