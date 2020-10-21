30 Million Medics To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Initially

The Union health ministry, during a COVID-19 media briefing on Tuesday, said it will vaccinate about 30 million people, including healthcare specialists in the first phase of its vaccine trials.

According to Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, the 30 million include 7 million doctors and paramedics as well as 20 million other frontline workers.

The country already has the infrastructure already in place for to vaccinate the 30 million, he said, adding that the first phase is scheduled between January and June 2012.

“In the deliberations of the national expert committee on vaccine administration we have come up with a draft prioritisation plan. We have also tried to match the numbers which have come from this draft plan to the number of doses that would become available from tentatively January to July 2021,” said Bhushan.

Chief of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Balram Bhargava has however advised people to remain cautious and not let their guard down even after a vaccine is available.

“The same precautions (against the disease) will have to be continued even after the Covid-19 vaccine is developed. We have to remain cautious… we have to test, treat and isolate for a good time. The requirement for this may gradually reduce over time, but there is no scope for relaxation,” he said.

Furthermore, the health secretary said the government is engaging with certain private hospitals who are claiming that they have the infrastructure to store and administer large dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are in constant engagement with private sector health care providers and going ahead as the contours of the plan develop we would be sharing it with you. We have surplus capacity for both vials as well syringes domestically in the country. We are in constant touch with the manufacturers,” he said.

“We also have an existing inventory within the ministry of health and family welfare which most of the people are not aware of. So, we will be utilizing our inventory, and we would also be utilizing the inventory that is presently available in the domestic industry,” he added.