30-Second Ad On Farmers’ Protest Featured In US Super Bowl

This year’s Super Bowl in the United States drew attention towards the farmers’ protest in India, terming it the “largest protest in the human history”. A championship game of the NFL – it is a platform where some of the world’s most famous ads are launched every year.

According to the Kisan Ekta Morcha, the advertisement was funded by the Sikh community in the city of Fresno in central California. The 30-second advertisement cost $5.5 million, and last year’s viewership of the championship was around 100 million.

Fresno City community put that ad during the Super Bowl. This is great work by community to aware people regarding Farmers Protest. Thank you Fresno Sikh Community. #FarmersProtest #ReleaseDetainedFarmers pic.twitter.com/S81A9x49ut — Kisan Ekta Morcha (@Kisanektamorcha) February 8, 2021

The advertisement begins with a quote from Martin Luther King – “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” It featured images from the farmers’ tractor rally and camps at Delhi borders with text alleging human rights violations against protestors. “No Farmers, No Food, No future” flashed on the screen with Punjabi music on the background.

It also included a message from Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer saying – “We want you to know, our brothers and sisters in India, that we stand with you.”

Super Bowl commercials are high-profile television advertisements known for their cinematic quality. Many of these commercials, specially produced for the Super Bowl, also feature celebrity cameos. Some of these commercials also go viral on the internet, providing additional exposure for the product being advertised.

The farmers’ protest garnered international attention after tweets by pop star Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg, former adult actor Mia Khalifa and lawyer and niece of US vice president Kamala Harris, Meena Harris.

Here are some tweets on the advertisement –

Here’s the Super Bowl ad featuring the Farmers Protest



If you haven’t heard about it yet, now is the time to learn. It’s an issue of injustice that affects all of us. pic.twitter.com/a0WRjIAzqF — Simran Jeet Singh (@simran) February 7, 2021

Wow! I wish this ad was being aired nationally. Let's share it widely to support our farmers.#FarmersProtest #SuperBowl https://t.co/rLSChLwNPC — Jo Kaur (@SikhFeminist) February 7, 2021

Waiting for India to fully wake up and hear about the #FarmersProtest ad aired during the #SuperBowl broadcast. Bhakt first instinct is to claim paid paid paid. Yeah, you have to pay almost 6 million dollars for 30 seconds. https://t.co/lQeZQYHHy7 — Gaurav Sabnis 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@gauravsabnis) February 8, 2021