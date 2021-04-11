National

30-Year-Old COVID-19 +VE Man Dies On Train

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
A 30-year-old man died allegedly of Covid-19 complications onboard the Ahmedabad-Barauni super-fast express on Friday.

However, railway officials claimed that they were “not aware of his Covid status”, Hindustan Times reported.

Muzaffarpur station house officer of the Government Railway Police, Dinesh Kumar Sahu, said that the deceased, Rajesh Kumar Chowdhary, boarded the train from Ahmedabad with his wife, Chhaya Devi, and two children.

“Rajesh Kumar Chowdhary was travelling from Surat to Muzaffarpur, and passed away in train near Patna. He was treated at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya station. We are not aware about his Covid status,” said chief public relation officer.

He tested positive for Covid-19 in Surat on April 5, Kumar’s wife said. “The doctors from Surat advised him to get admitted in the hospital. But he decided to return home,” Devi said. Kumar hailed from Narvara in Bihar’s Sheohar and was living in Surat where he worked for a private company.

