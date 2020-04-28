300 districts in India unaffected by COVID-19

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that as many as three-hundred Indian districts are unaffected of COVID-19. He also said that another 300 districts have few cases and 129 districts have hotspots and the Government is focusing on these districts to contain the spread.

Interacting with the heads with autonomous institutes and Public Sector Undertakings under the Department of Biotechnology, DBT through video conferencing, the Minister said that no fresh case reported in 80 districts for the last 7 days and in 47 districts, no case has been reported in last 14 days.

He further stated that 39 districts have not reported a case for the last 21 days and 17 districts have not reported a case for the last 28 days. Dr Harsh Vardhan, however, said that the doubling rate for the last fourteen days in 8.7 days, while for the last seven days, it is 10.2 days and for the last three days, it is roughly 10.9 days.

He also praised ICMR for their role in the fight against COVID-19 and said, “ICMR has done an exemplary job and ramped up testing capabilities.”