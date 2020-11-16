300 Militants Present At Each Launching Pad of Pakistan: BSF

Kashmir BSF Inspector General (IG), Rajesh Mishra said that there are 250-300 terrorists across the border in Pakistan.

“There are 250-300 terrorists across the border, present at each launching pad in Pakistan. Our security forces have been successful in thwarting their attempts of infiltration,” Mishra told ANI on Sunday.

The ANI report quoted Mishra informing that a lot of harm was inflicted on civilians, including damage to their properties, because of the recent ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

“Lot of harm was inflicted on civilians including damage to their properties. Issue of human rights violation should be raised,” said the BSF IG.

Earlier on November 13, three Indian soldiers were killed at two separate locations in Jammu and Kashmir. Two soldiers were killed in the Uri sector while one was killed in the Gurez sector, the ANI report added.