300 Passengers Flee Silchar Airport To Skip Covid Test

300 passengers on arrival in Silchar airport fled the mandatory COVID-19 testing on Wednesday.

Officials on Thursday said to media that criminal action will be initiated against these passengers under Section 188 of the IPC (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and other relevant provisions

Deputy Commissioner of Cachar district Sumit Sattawan said that a total of 690 passengers arrived at the airport in six aircrafts.

They were supposed to undergo the mandatory Rapid Antigen Test followed by an RT-PCR test for Rs 500, if tested negative for RAT, at the airport and the nearby Tikol Model Hospital but escaped.

However, 189 out of the 690 passengers, were tested for the virus and six were found infected with the virus.