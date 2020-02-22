3,000 tonnes Gold deposits found!

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has discovered a huge quantity of gold deposits in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh. According to officials, the gold deposits were found in Son Pahadi and Hardi areas.

The deposit in Son Pahadi is estimated to be around 2,943.26 tonnes, while that at Hardi block is around 646.16 kilograms. This is almost five times India’s current reserve of the yellow metal.

District mining officer KK Rai on Friday said that the work on finding gold reserves in Sonbhadra was started almost two decades back in 1992-93 by the GSI. Besides gold, some other minerals have also been found in the area.

Meanwhile, the auctioning of these blocks through e-tendering would start soon.

It may be mentioned here that as per the World Gold Council, India currently has 626 tonnes of gold reserves. The newly discovered gold deposits are almost five times that amount and estimated to be worth nearly Rs. 12 lakh crore.