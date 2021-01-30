30,000 Teachers To Get Appointment on Feb 5: Himanta

Thirty thousand teachers will be appointed in Assam on February 5. This will be the highest ever appointment process in the state after the TET appointment, said Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.

The appointment process in the state has been transparent since 2011 and 1 lakh teachers have been appointment during his tenure, the minister said while distributing appointment letters to the teachers at Khanapara today. “The appointment of teachers since 2001 has been said as illegal and it is from those teachers that 4511 teachers have received appointment letters today,” the minister said.

He further stated that these teachers were working without salary during the Congress and AGP-led government in the state. Around 12,000 teachers were appointed at that time and they were doing their job without pay and despite of their hard work those appointments of teachers were said as illegal by the court and today we have appointed those irregular teachers.

Teachers from 18 districts have received the appointment letters today in a ceremony held at Khanapara Veterinary field.