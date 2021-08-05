303 Taliban Militants Dead, 125 Others Injured In The Last 24 Hours: Afghan Defence Ministry
As many as 303 Taliban militants were killed and around 125 others were left injured after Afghan forces carried out operations in several provinces in Afghanistan during the last 24 hours, Afghan defense ministry informed on Thursday.
According to ANI, the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) carried out operations in Nangarhar, Laghman, Ghazni, Paktika, Kandahar, Zabul, Herat, Jowzjan, Samangan, Faryab, Sar-e Pol, Helmand, Nimruz, Kunduz, Baghlan and Kapisa provinces during the last 24 hours.
The Afghan defense ministry shared videos of two airstrikes that they carried out in the outskirts of Kandahar province and Balkh province.
With the complete pullback of foreign forces just few weeks back, Afghanistan has been witnessing a surge in violence as Taliban has intensified its offensive against Afghan forces.
The Taliban have captured several districts in Afghanistan including Takhar, the country’s northeastern province over the last few weeks.
According to the Long War Journal, the Taliban controls 223 districts, with 116 contested and the government holding 68.