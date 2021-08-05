303 Taliban Militants Dead, 125 Others Injured In The Last 24 Hours: Afghan Defence Ministry

As many as 303 Taliban militants were killed and around 125 others were left injured after Afghan forces carried out operations in several provinces in Afghanistan during the last 24 hours, Afghan defense ministry informed on Thursday.

According to ANI, the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) carried out operations in Nangarhar, Laghman, Ghazni, Paktika, Kandahar, Zabul, Herat, Jowzjan, Samangan, Faryab, Sar-e Pol, Helmand, Nimruz, Kunduz, Baghlan and Kapisa provinces during the last 24 hours.

The Afghan defense ministry shared videos of two airstrikes that they carried out in the outskirts of Kandahar province and Balkh province.

16 #Taliban terrorists were killed and 10 others wounded in #airstrikes conducted by #AAF in support of #ANDSF operations in Dand district & the outskirts of #Kandahar provincial center, last night.



Also, 12 motorbikes, some amount of their weapons & ammunition were destroyed. pic.twitter.com/pxjOJ8pl2w — Ministry of Defense, Afghanistan (@MoDAfghanistan) August 5, 2021

#AAF targeted #Taliban terrorists in Dehdadi district of #Balkh province today. Tens of #Talib terrorists were killed and wounded and their hideout was destroyed as a result of the #airstrike. pic.twitter.com/fWKf9BsMQe — Ministry of Defense, Afghanistan (@MoDAfghanistan) August 5, 2021

With the complete pullback of foreign forces just few weeks back, Afghanistan has been witnessing a surge in violence as Taliban has intensified its offensive against Afghan forces.

The Taliban have captured several districts in Afghanistan including Takhar, the country’s northeastern province over the last few weeks.

According to the Long War Journal, the Taliban controls 223 districts, with 116 contested and the government holding 68.

