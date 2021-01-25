308 Pak Twitter Handles Made To Disrupt Farmers’ Rally

Delhi Police on Sunday asserted nearly 308 Twitter handles have been generated from Pakistan to cause turmoil in the tractor rally that the farmers will be carrying out in the national capital on Republic Day.

“Over 300 twitter handles have been generated from Pakistan during January 13 to 18 to disrupt the tractor rally by farmers only by misleading people. There are inputs about the same from different agencies too. It will be a challenging task for us but the rally will be conducted amid tight security after the Republic Day parade is over,” Deependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) said at a press conference.

According to the SP Pathak, the farmers will be allowed to carry out the tractor rally within 170 kilometres of distance in three different routes after the completion of the Republic Day Celebration ends.



Since November last year, farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s three new agriculture laws at several Delhi border points.

There are approximately 12,000 to 13,000 tractors at these border points — around 7,000 to 8,000 at Tikri, around 5,000 at Singhu and around 1,000 at Ghazipur border and the number will increase on Republic Day, Pathak added.