30k NE People head back home in Shramik trains

Till May 22, as many as 170 Shramik Special Trains reached NFR areas with about 2,25,000 stranded people. Passengers of Shramik Special Trains are mainly students and migrant labours with their family members.

Out of 170 trains, twenty-two trains arrived in various NE states like Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Assam till May 23 with about 30,000 stranded people of all NE states including Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland. Another 23-24 trains will be arriving in the coming days in these states with stranded people.

Passengers were given free meals, water, and necessary medical help by railways as and when required during the journey. The Railways and State Governments have appointed senior officials as Nodal Officers for coordination and smooth operation of these Shramik Specials.

Passengers arriving by the Shramik special trains were received by respective civil administration of the states at Railway station after following all necessary Covid-19 protocols. All passengers were guided by RPF & GRP personal in queues after deboarding from the train for proper screening by state government officials by maintaining social distancing. The station was properly barricaded by deploying adequate RPF, GRP, and local police personnel to prevent the entry of unauthorized persons

Moreover, few Shramik Special trains also left from Northeast with stranded persons to states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Karnataka. More such trains will run in the coming days.

The Ministry of Railways has decided to operate 2600 more Shramik Special Trains in the next ten days across the country as per the needs of State Governments. This initiative is expected to benefit 36 lakh stranded passengers across the country.