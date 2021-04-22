31 COVID +ve Patients Flee Care Centre In Tripura

As many as 31 COVID-19 positive patients hailing from other states fled from a makeshift COVID care centre in the outskirts of Agartala in Tripura on Thursday.

As per reports, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anirban Das informed the patients escaped from the Covid Care Centre at the Panchayat Raj Training Institute in Arundhati Nagar and all bus and railway stations and airports have been alerted.

The 31 infected patients came from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan to attend the a recruitment interview in the Tripura State Rifles (TSR), an IANS report said.