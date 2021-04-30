Top StoriesRegional

3,197 New COVID Cases In Assam, 26 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational Image
61

Assam on Friday reported 3,197 fresh COVID cases, taking the active cases of the state to 23,826.

Of the new cases, Kamrup Metro reported 1,184 cases, followed by Dibrugarh at 245, Nalbari at 143 and Kamrup Rural at 133. Today’s positivity rate is 4.43 per cent. The new cases were detected out of 72,239.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,449 cured patients were discharged today. The total recoveries have touched 2, 26, 643 with 89.54 per cent.

Further, 26 deaths have been recorded today. The total fatalities have surged to 1, 307 with 0.52 per cent.

