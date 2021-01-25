Top StoriesNational

32 Children Awarded Bal Shakti Puraskar

By Pratidin Bureau
A total of thirty-two children have been awarded the ‘Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar’ this year for their exceptional abilities and outstanding accomplishments in the fields of innovation, scholastics, sports, arts, culture, social service and bravery.

The awardees are from 32 districts of 21 states and Union territories.

“Seven awards have been given in the field of Art and Culture, nine awards for Innovation and five for Scholastic Achievements. Seven children have won in Sports category, three have been felicitated for Bravery and one child has been honoured for her efforts in the field of Social Service,” a Ministry of Women and Child Development said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted virtually with the 32 awardees and spoke on raising awareness about handwashing during the COVID-19 pandemic, to read more biographies to keep getting inspired, and think about ways in which they could contribute to the nation as India’s 75th Independence is approaching.

President Ram Nath Kovind said in a message, “I am hopeful that Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2021 would not only motivate the winners, but will also encourage millions of other young children to dream, aspire and stretch their limits. Let us all do our personal best to take our nation to a new zenith of success and prosperity.”

