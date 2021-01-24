32 Children Awarded ‘Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar’

Ahead of Republic Day, 32 children from across the country were awarded for India’s Highest Civilian Honour, under the age of 18, ‘Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar’ (National Child Award for Exceptional Achievement).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the thirty-two ‘Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar’ awardees on Monday via video conferencing. Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani will also be present on the occasion, the PMO said in a statement.

“Seven awards have been given in the field of Art and Culture, nine awards for Innovation and five for Scholastic Achievements. Seven children have won in Sports category, three have been felicitated for Bravery and one child has been honoured for her efforts in the field of Social Service,” Outlook reported.

President Ram Nath Kovind said in a message, “I am hopeful that Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2021 would not only motivate the winners but will also encourage millions of other young children to dream, aspire and stretch their limits. Let us all do our personal best to take our nation to a new zenith of success and prosperity.” President Kovind conferred the awardees

It may be stated that the government of India has been conferring the ‘Bal Shakti Puraskar’ under the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to children with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievements in the fields of innovation, sports, arts and culture, social service, scholastic field, and bravery.